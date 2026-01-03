Rebels overcome flu bug enough to roll past Air Force
Despite illness having spread throughout its locker room this week, UNLV’s basketball team had no trouble beating the Falcons in Mountain West play.
Even while missing players due to a flu bug that ran through its team this week, UNLV’s basketball team had little trouble dismissing Air Force on Saturday.
The Rebels beat the Falcons 67-39 in an afternoon Mountain West game at the Thomas & Mack Center.
All was said and done five minutes into the second half, when UNLV (7-6, 2-0) opened with a 10-0 run and Air Force (3-11, 0-3) missed its first 11 shots.
UNLV has won three straight games for the first time this season.
The Rebels lacked much depth in this one as a few regulars such as Al Green and Naas Cunningham sat.
UNLV coach Josh Pastner primarily played eight bodies and seven logged more than 20 minutes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.