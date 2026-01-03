Rebels overcome flu bug enough to roll past Air Force

Despite illness having spread throughout its locker room this week, UNLV’s basketball team had no trouble beating the Falcons in Mountain West play.

Flu bug hits Rebels before difficult stretch of 3 games in 7 days

UNLV forward Tyrin Jones (6) reacts to a shot during an NCAA basketball game between UNLV and Air Force at Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

UNLV guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) reacts to his third foul being called on him during an NCAA basketball game between UNLV and Air Force at Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Air Force Falcons forward Lucas Hobin (24) fights to put up a shot against UNLV forward Emmanuel Stephen (34) during an NCAA basketball game between UNLV and Air Force at Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

UNLV guard Issac Williamson (12) loses the ball from his grip to Air Force Falcons guard AJ Patterson (2) during an NCAA basketball game between UNLV and Air Force at Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Even while missing players due to a flu bug that ran through its team this week, UNLV’s basketball team had little trouble dismissing Air Force on Saturday.

The Rebels beat the Falcons 67-39 in an afternoon Mountain West game at the Thomas & Mack Center.

All was said and done five minutes into the second half, when UNLV (7-6, 2-0) opened with a 10-0 run and Air Force (3-11, 0-3) missed its first 11 shots.

UNLV has won three straight games for the first time this season.

The Rebels lacked much depth in this one as a few regulars such as Al Green and Naas Cunningham sat.

UNLV coach Josh Pastner primarily played eight bodies and seven logged more than 20 minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

