Rebels return to Reno for first time since 27-point loss to UNR

UNR pulled out all the stops last season when the Wolf Pack defeated UNLV 104-77 in Reno. Now the Rebels hope for a much different result when they visit UNR at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

UNLV's Kris Clyburn (1) reaches for a loose ball over UNR's D.J. Fenner (15) and Leland King II (2) during the Rebel's road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Tyrell Green (3) drives past UNR's Devearl Ramsey (4) during the Rebel's road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Jalen Poyser (5) slashed to the rim past UNR's Leland King II (2) and D.J. Fenner (15) during the Rebel's road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Jalen Poyser (5) fights for a loose ball with UNR's Josh Hall (33) during the Rebel's road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Christian Jones (20) shoots a jump hook over UNR's Cameron Oliver (0) during the Rebel's road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's (1) Kris Clyburn shoots a corner jump shot over UNR's D.J. Fenner (15) during the Rebel's road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNR's D.J. Fenner (15) celebrates after the Wolf Pack went up by 20 points in the first half over UNLV on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Jalen Poyser (5) tries to turn the corner past UNR's Josh Hall (33) during the Rebel's road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Christian Jones (20) shoots a jump hook over UNR's D.J. Fenner (15) during the Rebel's road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bruce Buffer makes the official announcements before the start of the UNLV, UNR game on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNR assistant coach Dave Rice, left, calls out a defensive play flanked by head coach Eric Musselman during the Wolf Pack's home matchup with UNLV on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. Rice was a player on the 1990 UNLV National Championship team under coach Jerry Tarkanian. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNR assistant coach Dave Rice watches a defensive series during the Wolf Pack's home matchup with UNLV on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. Rice was a player on the 1990 UNLV National Championship team under coach Jerry Tarkanian. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNR assistant coach Dave Rice instructs Wolf Pack players during their home matchup with UNLV on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. Rice was a player on the 1990 UNLV National Championship team under coach Jerry Tarkanian. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNR assistant coach Dave Rice watches UNLV warm up before the start of the Wolf Pack's home matchup with UNLV on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. Rice was a player on the 1990 UNLV National Championship team under coach Jerry Tarkanian. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies looks up at the scoreboard in the first half of the Rebels road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

RENO — UNLV walked into a situation last season in which the Rebels were set up to fail.

UNR paid $10,000 plus expenses to famed boxing ring announcer Michael Buffer to introduce the starting lineups, and Wolf Pack fans knew the only question was how much their team would beat their hated rival.

The Wolf Pack won 104-77, then their largest margin of victory in the series, and they and their fans ate up every moment. UNR topped that performance 17 days later in Las Vegas with a 94-58 rout.

Now the Rebels head back to Lawlor Events Center with a largely different team, but there are players who remember last year as they prepare for Wednesday’s 8 p.m. game. UNR is a 9½-point favorite.

“It wasn’t really a rivalry last year in the sense that they were so dominant,” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said. “It wasn’t like there was an overtime game. We really didn’t compete with them.”

In his concern to make sure his team is completely focused for a game that will be televised by CBS Sports Network, Menzies made his players off limits to the media, an unusual decision except for when there is a tight turnaround between games.

The Rebels (16-7, 5-5 Mountain West) will need all the concentration they can get against the Wolf Pack (20-4, 9-1), who are ranked No. 23 in both basketball polls. They are No. 18 in Kenpom and No. 12 in RPI.

In trying to beat UNR, the Rebels will go against a Wolf Pack team that features the Mountain West’s best frontcourt. Jordan Caroline and the Martin twins — Caleb and Cody — are each 6 feet 7 inches tall and a tough matchup for any opponent.

Caroline averages 16.7 points and 8.8 rebounds, Caleb Martin 19.8 points and 5.3 rebounds and Cody Martin 13.5 points and 6.3 rebounds. They will be quite a challenge for UNLV’s front line of Brandon McCoy (18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds), Shakur Juiston (14.6 points, 9.7 rebounds) and Tervell Beck (6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds).

“The versatility they possess is one of the reasons they’ve been successful,” Menzies said. “They utilize mismatches. They take bigger guys off the bounce. They post up guards. (Coach Eric Musselman) has a lot of isolation situations that he puts his players in. Eric again is doing a really good job of utilizing the personnel that he has this year to be successful.”

While UNR and Boise State rule the Mountain West, UNLV is among six other teams vying to join them in the top five of the conference standings and avoid the play-in day of next month’s league tournament. So each game is vital in that regard, but Menzies knows a victory over the Wolf Pack carries even more weight than by simply how it affects the conference standings.

As he did leading up to the game against San Diego State — an 88-78 UNLV victory on Jan. 27 — Menzies isn’t downplaying with his players the importance of beating the Wolf Pack.

“Rivalries should have more excitement,” Menzies said. “They should be more engaging and fun, different plots and subplots and all those things that make them a great part of our sport. So you need to approach the game a little bit differently.”

