Jovan Mooring scored 27 points and Brandon McCoy had 22 points and 10 rebounds as UNLV defeated Illinois 89-82 Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The Rebels (8-2) hit 33 of 48 from the free-throw line. The Illini (7-4) went 11 of 15.

