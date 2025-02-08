Rebels snap 5-game losing streak against team that started it

The UNLV men’s basketball team ended a five-game losing streak with a decisive victory at Wyoming on Saturday.

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) passes the ball around Utah State forward Karson Templin (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

UNLV guard Jaden Henley (10) gets inside of Wyoming Cowboys forward Matija Belic (7) for a basket during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV men’s basketball team beat Wyoming 68-57 on Saturday at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming.

The Rebels (12-12, 6-7) snapped a five-game losing streak that began with a home loss to the Cowboys on Jan. 21.

Point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. led UNLV with 18 points.

Guard Obi Agbim was the leading scorer for the Cowboys (11-13, 4-9) with 14 points.

The Rebels next play Air Force on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.