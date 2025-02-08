Rebels snap 5-game losing streak against team that started it
The UNLV men’s basketball team ended a five-game losing streak with a decisive victory at Wyoming on Saturday.
The UNLV men’s basketball team beat Wyoming 68-57 on Saturday at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming.
The Rebels (12-12, 6-7) snapped a five-game losing streak that began with a home loss to the Cowboys on Jan. 21.
Point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. led UNLV with 18 points.
Guard Obi Agbim was the leading scorer for the Cowboys (11-13, 4-9) with 14 points.
The Rebels next play Air Force on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
