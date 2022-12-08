Rebels stay perfect, roll to victory over Hawaii

Senior Luis Rodriguez led the UNLV men’s basketball team to a ninth consecutive win to start the season, as the Rebels took down Hawaii at the Dollar Loan Center.

Senior wing Luis Rodriguez had 18 points Wednesday to lead UNLV to a 77-62 win against Hawaii at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, maintaining the Rebels’ perfect start to the season.

Sophomore guard Keshon Gilbert scored 13 for the Rebels (9-0). Hawaii fell to 5-3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

