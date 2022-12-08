47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
UNLV Basketball

Rebels stay perfect, roll to victory over Hawaii

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2022 - 8:59 pm
 
Updated December 7, 2022 - 9:02 pm
UNLV Rebels guard Jackie Johnson III (24) lays up the ball against Hawaii Warriors guard Noel C ...
UNLV Rebels guard Jackie Johnson III (24) lays up the ball against Hawaii Warriors guard Noel Coleman (4) during the first half of a basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Jackie Johnson III (24) lays up the ball around Hawaii Warriors guard Beon Ri ...
UNLV Rebels guard Jackie Johnson III (24) lays up the ball around Hawaii Warriors guard Beon Riley (10) during the first half of a basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Jackie Johnson III (24) looks to pass the ball around Hawaii Warriors forward ...
UNLV Rebels guard Jackie Johnson III (24) looks to pass the ball around Hawaii Warriors forward Kamaka Hepa (44) during the first half of a basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Elijah Parquet (1) passes the ball during the first half of a basketball game ...
UNLV Rebels guard Elijah Parquet (1) passes the ball during the first half of a basketball game against Hawaii at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels center David Muoka (12) jumps for the rebound against Hawaii during the first half ...
UNLV Rebels center David Muoka (12) jumps for the rebound against Hawaii during the first half of a basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) drives to the basket against Hawaii Warriors forward Kama ...
UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) drives to the basket against Hawaii Warriors forward Kamaka Hepa (44) during the first half of a basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Hawaii Warriors guard Beon Riley (10) grabs a loose ball in front of UNLV Rebels guard Justin W ...
Hawaii Warriors guard Beon Riley (10) grabs a loose ball in front of UNLV Rebels guard Justin Webster (2) during the first half of a basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) drives to the basket against Hawaii Warriors guard JoVon ...
UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) drives to the basket against Hawaii Warriors guard JoVon McClanahan (3) during the first half of a basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Hawaii Warriors forward Bernardo da Silva (5) blocks the shot of UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCab ...
Hawaii Warriors forward Bernardo da Silva (5) blocks the shot of UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) during the first half of a basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard EJ Harkless (55) drives the ball against Hawaii Warriors guard Noel Coleman ( ...
UNLV Rebels guard EJ Harkless (55) drives the ball against Hawaii Warriors guard Noel Coleman (4) during the first half of a basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) reacts after a three-point basket during the first half o ...
UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) reacts after a three-point basket during the first half of a basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger reacts after a play against Hawaii during the first half of ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger reacts after a play against Hawaii during the first half of a basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Senior wing Luis Rodriguez had 18 points Wednesday to lead UNLV to a 77-62 win against Hawaii at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, maintaining the Rebels’ perfect start to the season.

Sophomore guard Keshon Gilbert scored 13 for the Rebels (9-0). Hawaii fell to 5-3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos buys more land for $55M, plans another resort
Station Casinos buys more land for $55M, plans another resort
2
2022 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
3
CARTOONS: Donald Trump is like this cartoon character
CARTOONS: Donald Trump is like this cartoon character
4
$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
5
Mountain lion in northwest valley didn’t want to leave the neighborhood
Mountain lion in northwest valley didn’t want to leave the neighborhood
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST