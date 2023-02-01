40°F
UNLV Basketball

Rebels storm past Colorado State, win 3rd consecutive game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2023 - 8:11 pm
 
Updated January 31, 2023 - 8:31 pm
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Dayton Flyers at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV basketball team won its third consecutive game Tuesday, beating Colorado State 83-71 at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless scored 17 points and sophomore Keshon Gilbert 16 for the Rebels (15-7, 4-6 Mountain West).

The Rams fell to 10-13 and 2-8.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita ata ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

