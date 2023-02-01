Rebels storm past Colorado State, win 3rd consecutive game
The UNLV basketball team won its third consecutive game Tuesday, beating Colorado State 83-71 at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless scored 17 points and sophomore Keshon Gilbert 16 for the Rebels (15-7, 4-6 Mountain West).
The Rams fell to 10-13 and 2-8.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
