Rebels survive Akron after 18-point lead nearly slips away

UNLV’s defense led the way in a victory against Akron on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Rebels saw an 18-point lead sliced to two in the second half.

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) drives toward the hoop against Akron Zips guard Greg Tribble (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) celebrates with his team after winning an NCAA college basketball game against the Akron Zips at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) and forward Kalib Boone (10) jump for a rebound against Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman, center, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV Rebel Girls & Company kick off an NCAA college basketball game between the UNLV Rebels and the Akron Zips at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Jackie Johnson III (24) passes the ball with pressure from Akron Zips guard Nate Johnson (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) snags a rebound from Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman (25) while Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Isaiah Cottrell (0) shoots against Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) and forward Kalib Boone (10) force Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman (25) to lose control of the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Jalen Hill (1) takes the court for an NCAA college basketball game against the Akron Zips at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) attempts a shot against Akron Zips guard Mikal Dawson (22) and forward Enrique Freeman (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) celebrates at the bench after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Akron Zips at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Jalen Hill (1) drives between Akron Zips guard Shammah Scott (1) and guard Nate Johnson (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Jalen Hill (1) shoots against Akron Zips forward Sammy Hunter (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) jumps to shoot against Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Jalen Hill (1) shoots against Akron Zips forward Amani Lyles (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) shoots against Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) celebrates after scoring a three-pointer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Akron Zips at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) defends against Akron Zips guard Greg Tribble (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger reacts to a referee’s call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Akron Zips at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) takes the court for an NCAA college basketball game against the Akron Zips at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV almost gave the game away.

With 25 seconds on the clock, Akron had a chance to complete an 18-point comeback. The only thing standing in the Zips’ way was the Rebels’ porous defense, which has struggled to get stops all season.

Nothing came open as Akron dribbled down the clock. Sixth-year wing Luis Rodriguez stonewalled the point guard, who gave the ball up to senior wing Mikal Dawson. He was similarly stopped in his tracks by fifth-year forward Jalen Hill.

Dawson threw up a prayer with four seconds on the clock, and missed badly. UNLV freshman guard Dedan Thomas Jr. grabbed the rebound, and though he missed his free throw, Akron didn’t have enough time to get back down the court and get a shot off, securing the victory for coach Kevin Kruger.

“I just thought we had much better intent,” Kruger said. “Guys took to the plan.”

UNLV held on by the thinnest of margins Tuesday, beating Akron 72-70 at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Rebels snapped their two-game losing streak, as Rodriguez scored 13 while fifth-year forward Kalib Boone and Thomas each added 12 points. Junior guard Jackie Johnson III had 11 points off the bench.

The Rebels (3-3) shot a season-high 45 percent from 3. More importantly, they held Akron to 44 percent from 3, a decent number considering UNLV allowed Richmond and Southern to shoot better than 60 percent from 3 during losses this season. The Rebels also forced 18 turnovers that led to 16 points.

Senior forward Enrique Freeman led all scorers with 22 points on 52.9 percent shooting for the Zips (4-3), who’ve lost three consecutive games.

“It feels great to get back into the win column,” Johnson said.

UNLV made a lineup change for Akron, with Boone promoted into the starting lineup for sophomore forward Isaiah Cottrell.

A 3 by Thomas less than four minutes into the game triggered a 12-0 UNLV run. Thomas’ 3 was one of seven made by UNLV in the first half, as the Rebels shot 58.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Kruger’s team made seven 3s in the entire game during their 82-65 loss to Richmond at the Sunshine Slam on Nov. 21. Rodriguez, fifth-year guard Justin Webster and Thomas each made two 3s in the first half.

But Akron fought back into the game near the 10-minute mark, and a pair of free throws from senior forward Sammy Hunter with 5:54 remaining in the half cut the UNLV lead to just two points.

Searching for a response, UNLV turned to Johnson. One of the few bright spots of the early season, the former Duquesne transfer scored nine on 4-of-6 shooting while adding two steals and an assist to help give the Rebels a 41-31 lead at halftime.

The Rebels came out even better in the second half, and a Cottrell layup with 13:33 remaining gave UNLV a 55-37 lead, its largest of the game.

But Kruger admitted the Rebels took their foot off the gas in the second half. Akron slowly clawed its way back into the game, trailing 65-56 with 6:12 remaining. The two teams combined for just four points — two apiece — for almost 3½ minutes of playing time before the Zips finally made their move.

Akron outscored UNLV 10-2 in the final 124 seconds. Hunter hit a 3, then stole a poor pass against the full-court press by Rodriguez for an easy layup. Freeman added a hook shot to cut the deficit to two points, and Thomas turned the ball over with 25 seconds remaining to give Akron a chance, setting up the final sequence.

“So proud of the guys,” Kruger said. “Just a big win.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.