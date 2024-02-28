Rebels survive in OT against Wyoming for road victory

Forward Kalib Boone scored 24 points as the UNLV basketball team held on for an overtime win over Wyoming on Tuesday night at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Colorado State Rams at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fifth-year forward Kalib Boone scored 24 points as the UNLV basketball team held on for a 75-69 overtime win over Wyoming on Tuesday night at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

Freshman point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. added 13 points for UNLV (17-10, 10-5 Mountain West).

Wyoming falls to 13-15 and 6-9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

