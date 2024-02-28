58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Basketball

Rebels survive in OT against Wyoming for road victory

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2024 - 8:28 pm
 
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Colorado State Rams at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fifth-year forward Kalib Boone scored 24 points as the UNLV basketball team held on for a 75-69 overtime win over Wyoming on Tuesday night at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

Freshman point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. added 13 points for UNLV (17-10, 10-5 Mountain West).

Wyoming falls to 13-15 and 6-9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Ashley Scoggin (0) gets inside of Air Force Falcons guard Alexis Cortez ...
UNLV’s Ashley Scoggin sues former school over relationship with coach
By Eric Olson The Associated Press

A UNLV women’s basketball player alleges Nebraska coach Amy Williams and athletic director Trev Alberts did not take appropriate action when her sexual relationship with an assistant coach at her former school became widely known.

More stories
KSNV’s Curran departing, Sky 3 copter takes final flight
KSNV’s Curran departing, Sky 3 copter takes final flight
Boring Co. cited, fined for multiple Vegas Loop OSHA safety violations
Boring Co. cited, fined for multiple Vegas Loop OSHA safety violations
Las Vegas airport passenger traffic drops in January; Southwest rules
Las Vegas airport passenger traffic drops in January; Southwest rules
Biden, Trump march toward nominations, but Michigan could reveal perils
Biden, Trump march toward nominations, but Michigan could reveal perils
Police: Driver who allegedly killed pedestrian, fled and painted truck arrested
Police: Driver who allegedly killed pedestrian, fled and painted truck arrested
Nevada Congress members sign onto federal IVF legislation
Nevada Congress members sign onto federal IVF legislation