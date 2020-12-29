Rebels to resume basketball practice Monday

UNLV’s long COVID-19-related pause is slated to end next week

UNLV Rebels head coach T.J. Otzelberger, top/right, directs his team during their NCAA basketball game with Kansas State in the first half on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV men’s basketball’s COVID-19 hiatus is close to over.

The program is set to return to practice Monday, nearly three weeks after coach T.J. Otzelberger tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 15. The team has not conducted in-person team activities since.

The Rebels’ next scheduled games are Jan. 7 and Jan. 9 at Colorado State.

UNLV (1-4) has canceled or postponed six games because of positive tests. The team has not played since its first win of the season, against Kansas State on Dec. 5.

