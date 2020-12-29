58°F
UNLV Basketball

Rebels to resume basketball practice Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2020 - 2:04 pm
 
Updated December 29, 2020 - 2:43 pm
UNLV Rebels head coach T.J. Otzelberger, top/right, directs his team during their NCAA basketba ...
UNLV Rebels head coach T.J. Otzelberger, top/right, directs his team during their NCAA basketball game with Kansas State in the first half on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV men’s basketball’s COVID-19 hiatus is close to over.

The program is set to return to practice Monday, nearly three weeks after coach T.J. Otzelberger tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 15. The team has not conducted in-person team activities since.

The Rebels’ next scheduled games are Jan. 7 and Jan. 9 at Colorado State.

UNLV (1-4) has canceled or postponed six games because of positive tests. The team has not played since its first win of the season, against Kansas State on Dec. 5.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

The UNLV women's basketball team will take a 3-4 overall record and a 1-1 Mountain West mark in ...
UNLV women’s basketball game at San Diego State postponed
RJ

The women’s basketball series between UNLV and San Diego State, scheduled for Thursday and Saturday in San Diego, was postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases in the Aztecs program.

UNLV Rebels guard Nicquel "Nick" Blake (22 left) and Montana State Bobcats forward Fi ...
UNLV men’s basketball postpones more games
By / RJ

The UNLV men’s basketball series against San Diego State has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The games were scheduled for Jan. 2 and 4.