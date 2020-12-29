Rebels to resume basketball practice Monday
UNLV’s long COVID-19-related pause is slated to end next week
UNLV men’s basketball’s COVID-19 hiatus is close to over.
The program is set to return to practice Monday, nearly three weeks after coach T.J. Otzelberger tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 15. The team has not conducted in-person team activities since.
The Rebels’ next scheduled games are Jan. 7 and Jan. 9 at Colorado State.
UNLV (1-4) has canceled or postponed six games because of positive tests. The team has not played since its first win of the season, against Kansas State on Dec. 5.
