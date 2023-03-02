Rebels whipped by Utah State in regular-season home finale

Utah State pulled away in the second half to earn a blowout victory over the UNLV men’s basketball team Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV guard Shane Nowell (3) and guard EJ Harkless (55) secure a rebound from Utah State guard Max Shulga (11) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV seniors are honored with head coach Kevin Kruger before facing Utah State during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard EJ Harkless (55) drives on Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard EJ Harkless (55) sets up for a shot over Utah State center Trevin Dorius (32) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard EJ Harkless (55) sets up for a shot past Utah State forward Taylor Funk (23) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Utah State forward Dan Akin (30) defends as UNLV guard Keyshawn Hall (14) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Victor Iwuakor (0) elevates over Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) for a shot during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Shane Nowell (3) grabs a rebound between Utah State forward Taylor Funk (23) and Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV center David Muoka (12) blocks a shot by Utah State center Trevin Dorius (32) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard EJ Harkless (55) sets up for a shot past Utah State center Trevin Dorius (32) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard EJ Harkless (55) sets up for a shot overUtah State forward Taylor Funk (23) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Shane Nowell (3) and guard EJ Harkless (55) secure a rebound from Utah State guard Max Shulga (11) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Shane Nowell (3) gets off a shot past Utah State guard Sean Bairstow (2) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) absorbs some contact and still shoots over Utah State guard Sean Bairstow (2) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Shane Nowell (3) looks to a loose ball with Utah State guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV was getting beaten up in the post early in its 91-66 loss to Utah State on Wednesday night.

Needing to win a battle inside, freshman wing Keyshawn Hall grabbed a crucial defensive rebound that led to a transition 3-pointer from sophomore guard Jackie Johnson III.

It gave UNLV a 15-12 lead with 12:28 left in the first half and pumped some life into the Thomas & Mack Center. But UNLV wouldn’t score again for more than five minutes.

Utah State scored 14 straight points in the next 5:40 to take control, and the Aggies eventually cruised to their third straight victory, putting away the Rebels in their regular-season home finale.

Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless scored 20 points to lead UNLV (17-12, 6-11 Mountain West). Sophomore wing Shane Nowell added 10, and Johnson scored nine. Harkless made seven field goals, and no other Rebel made more than three.

Utah State (23-7, 12-5) has beaten UNLV in their last five meetings and eight of the last 10.

Utah State junior guards Steven Ashworth and Max Shulga scored 27 and 19 points, respectively. They each scored 14 points in the first half.

The Aggies grabbed 22 first-half rebounds, which helped them score 18 of their 42 points in the paint in the first half.

Sophomore guard Keshon Gilbert and Johnson each came out aggressive in the second half, trying to provide Harkless with some much-needed help on the offensive end to start a comeback attempt.

Gilbert scored five quick points to cut the Utah State lead to single digits. He saved a loose ball from going out of bounds, and it led to another Johnson 3-pointer.

Johnson knocked down another 3-pointer, and UNLV trailed only 49-45 with 15:55 left in the second half. Ashworth quieted the crowd and stalled an UNLV momentum with a step-back jumper on the ensuing possession.

The Rebels then committed three straight turnovers, and Ashworth hit a pair of 3-pointers to put Utah State back up by double digits, 57-45, with 13:24 remaining.

Utah State scored 32 points off 17 UNLV turnovers. The Aggies shot 73.1 percent from the field in the second half, while UNLV shot 26.9 percent, and made six of nine second-half 3-pointers.

Harkless didn’t score his first points of the second half until 5:30 left in the game on a layup.

UNLV coach Kevin Kruger was very fluid with his substitutions, playing 10 Rebels in the first half. Seven Rebels played 10 minutes or more in the first half.

Harkless scored 15 points in the first half and made five field goals, but he was UNLV’s only steady source of offense. Of the other nine Rebels to play in the first half, no one made more than one field goal and scored more than three points.

A layup from Harkless with 5:56 left in the first half ended the long scoring drought, but the Rebels found themselves trailing 31-19.

UNLV made four field goals in the final 5:56 of the first half. One of those was a Harkless 3-pointer with 3:57 left, cutting the Utah State deficit to 34-25, the closest UNLV would be the rest of the first half.

Utah State went into halftime ahead 44-32 after shooting 51.7 percent from the floor and led by as many as 15 points in the first half.

UNLV concludes the regular season at UNR at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.