Runnin’ Rebels strike first NIL deal; players get $500 car allowance

Members of the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels basketball team struck their first Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals.

Players on the men’s basketball team will receive a $500 per month car allowance for a year through Findlay Toyota, Blueprint Sports announced Tuesday. Players can also opt to use the monthly stipend on other monthly expenses not already taken care of by scholarships or financial aid.

Collegiate athletes were allowed to profit off their name, image or likeness starting July 1, after new NCAA rules went into effect.

UNLV point guard Marvin Coleman, one of the first players to join Blueprint Sports, noted the impact such deals can have on collegiate athletes.

“This changes the game for college sports because it provides us players the next level opportunity to build our brands,” Coleman said in a statement. “I love giving back to the community and interacting with fans, so it’s really exciting to be working with a company like Blueprint Sports who will look out for us and bring these opportunities and other business prospects our way.”

The deal is backed by Findlay Toyota, Logic Commercial Real Estate and other Southern Nevada Rebels supporters.

The Andre Agassi Foundation is a key investor in Blueprint Sports and the longtime Las Vegan and former tennis star applauded the NIL deal.

“I’m a big believer in empowering our next wave of athletes and I see the incredible potential in what Blueprint Sports is delivering here,” Agassi said in a statement. “It’s incredible to see and support this Las Vegas-bred technology.”

The Runnin’ Rebels’ deal announcement coincides with Blueprint Sports making its Las Vegas market debut. The Blueprint Sports marketplace platform allows businesses and brands to connect with local athletes for deals including marketing engagements, online influencer campaigns, local appearances and charity events.

“For the first time ever, we invite all college athletes to celebrate, take a bow and take advantage of this new and exciting stage,” Cami Levin, vice president of recruitment and strategy for Blueprint Sports, said in a statement. “We are here to support their endeavors as athletes of all sports expand their brand and seek out revenue earning opportunities.”

