Running Rebels get commitment from junior college guard

UNLV added a top junior college recruit Thursday as guard Joshua Baker from Hutchinson Community College committed to the Running Rebels.

Baker averaged 16.6 points in 16 games this season. For his career, he shot 51.3 percent from the field and 48.7 percent from the 3-point line.

