Running Rebels get commitment from junior college guard
UNLV added a top junior college recruit Thursday as guard Joshua Baker from Hutchinson Community College committed to the Running Rebels.
100% COMMITTED‼️ #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/z16Lv2LKQM
— Joshua Baker (@bakeshooow22) April 29, 2021
Baker averaged 16.6 points in 16 games this season. For his career, he shot 51.3 percent from the field and 48.7 percent from the 3-point line.
