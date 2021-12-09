Senior guard helps UNLV roll Seattle, end losing streak
Guard Mike Nuga had 21 points and eight assists to help UNLV snap a five-game losing streak against Division I competition with a win over Seattle at Michelob Ultra Arena.
UNLV senior guard Mike Nuga facilitated a spirited discussion Saturday after a resounding road loss to San Francisco. One rife with so much intensity that the Rebels remained in their locker room for roughly 45 minutes.
“What we saw in Mike in the locker room was great. We loved it. Absolutely loved it,” said UNLV coach Kevin Kruger, “because it was passion and energy. … He had a feeling of guilt. He wanted to do more. He wanted to help his teammates more.”
So he did just that Wednesday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Nuga responded with a season-high 21 points and a career-high eight assists, helping the Rebels snap a five-game losing streak against Division I competition with a 76-56 victory over Seattle before a sparse crowd of 637. The sixth-year senior transfer had averaged 6.9 points on 34.8 percent shooting during his first nine games at UNLV.
But he found the scoring touch against the Redhawks that helped him average 17.8 points on 50 percent shooting last season for Kent State.
“I care a lot. We all care a lot,” Nuga said. “We know what we have to do. We know what we’re capable of. We’re getting back to that.”
The Rebels had lost their way after a 3-0 start, dropping competitive games to Michigan and Wichita State before blowout losses to UCLA, Southern Methodist and lastly San Francisco.
UNLV (5-5) responded against Seattle (7-3) with its most complete outing of the season.
Kruger has called for better shot selection all year, and the Rebels heeded his instructions by relentlessly attacking the basket. Senior wing Bryce Hamilton probed the paint and convert 8 of 9 field goals en route to 18 points.
Redhawks defenders began abandoning his teammates to contain his drives, and he kicked to open shooters like Nuga, who made 5 of 9 from 3-point range.
UNLV also limited Seattle to 34.4 percent shooting by containing drivers and closing out to shooters with more focus and intensity. The Rebels switched actions involving a ball screen, ensuring a defender stayed with the ball handler. Help defenders rotated on time to contest at the basket.
The Redhawks shot 31.3 percent in the second half as their deficit continued to swell amid UNLV’s crisp offensive execution.
“We demanded more out of everybody after San Francisco. Coaching staff included. We absolutely admit we needed to do more,” Kruger said. “The guys took it to heart and have done more. And we challenged them tonight to do even more. Let’s see how good we can get.”
UNLV junior forward Victor Iwuakor made his season debut after missing the first nine games with a shoulder injury. He played to a plus-14 in 5:18 before sitting out the second half as a precaution, per Kruger.
