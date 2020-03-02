‘Severe’ knee injury could sideline UNLV’s Elijah Mitrou-Long

UNLV Rebels guard Elijah Mitrou-Long (55) runs the fast break with Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) defending in the first half during an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV senior guard Elijah Mitrou-Long, who has been integral to the Rebels’ five-game winning streak, has what school called a “severe knee contusion.”

An MRI showed “no structural damage,” and Mitrou-Long’s status for the Rebels’ game at 2 p.m. Thursday against Boise State has yet to be determined. The teams meet in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Mitrou-Long was injured with fewer than four minutes remaining in Saturday’s 92-69 victory at San Jose State.

He averages 12.6 points and reached double figures in his past five games, averaging 17.6 points. Mitrou-Long made 50.7 percent of his shots over that span.

The Rebels (17-14) enter the tournament as the fourth seed. They beat fifth-seeded Boise State (19-11) 76-66 on Feb. 26. Mitrou-Long scored 16 points in that game.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.