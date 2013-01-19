Shooting woes bug Reinhardt

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A bout with asthmatic bronchitis was getting Katin Reinhardt down. That was about two weeks ago, though, and he’s back in good health.

Now something else is bothering UNLV’s freshman shooting guard.

“I’ve never had this kind of low shooting percentage,” he said. “There’s a lot of room for improvement. There’s nowhere to go but up.”

Off their most significant win of the season, the Rebels (15-3, 2-1) look to avoid taking a step back in the Mountain West standings when they meet Colorado State (14-3, 1-1) at 4 p.m. today.

Reinhardt and forward Anthony Bennett have started all 18 games as freshmen for UNLV, and that’s notable because the Rams are the league’s most experienced team, with an all-senior starting lineup.

The Rebels on Wednesday broke a five-game losing streak in conference road games by beating 15th-ranked San Diego State, 82-75. The next challenge is equally difficult – Colorado State is riding a 23-game winning streak at Moby Arena.

A sweep of this week’s two-game road trip would put UNLV in a strong position in the MW race.

“This is just another game, but it’s another game we want to win,” Reinhardt said. “You never look at it as you want to split.”

The Rebels need their freshmen to get back on track. Bennett, averaging 19.0 points per game, scored a season-low nine against the Aztecs and was benched for the final 3:43, partly because he was a liability on the defensive end.

Reinhardt also scored nine points, but he was solid in all areas, hitting all four of his free throws and totaling three assists with no turnovers in 34 minutes.

A combo guard best known for his shooting accuracy, Reinhardt is hitting 35.9 percent (56 of 156) from the field, including 33.7 percent (29 of 86) from 3-point range.

“He hasn’t shot the ball as well as he’s capable of shooting it. But the least of my worries is him making shots,” coach Dave Rice said. “He has made shots his whole life.

“The thing about Katin is he has become a well-rounded player. His defense is good, and his assist-to-turnover numbers (52 assists, 28 turnovers) are good. He’s doing fine. I want him to concentrate on being a shooting guard.”

Rice plans to play freshman Daquan Cook more as the backup to senior point guard Anthony Marshall. Cook scored three points in five minutes Wednesday, when he was one of several contributors off the bench.

Senior guard Justin Hawkins and sophomore guard Bryce Dejean-Jones will continue to be the Rebels’ top reserves, with Cook and forwards Quintrell Thomas, Carlos Lopez-Sosa and Savon Goodman also getting time in an expanding rotation.

“That’s the plan moving forward,” Rice said. “I want to play more guys in the first half and get a sense of what’s working. I think we can wear teams down with our depth and play more guys.”

The Rebels put up 48 points against San Diego State in the first half, what Rice called “probably the best 20 minutes of offense against a quality team that we’ve played all season.”

Colorado State will play at a slower pace. The Rams, led inside by 6-foot-10-inch Colton Iverson and 6-5 forward Pierce Hornung, rank as the No. 5 rebounding team in the nation and lead the NCAA in rebound margin (plus-14.1 per game).

Unlike the Aztecs, the Rams occasionally use a zone defense and will force shooters such as Reinhardt to hit from the perimeter.

“I have the same confidence in terms of shooting the ball,” said Reinhardt, a 90 percent free-throw shooter and UNLV’s No. 3 scorer at 9.8 points per game. “I’m still adjusting. The game is a lot quicker than high school.

“We’re getting better each game. I felt like that San Diego State game, the way we won, it helped us know we can play that kind of good basketball. It was a very big statement.”

Contact reporter Matt Youmans at myoumans@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2907. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyoumans247.

UNLV VS. COLORADO STATE

WHEN: 4 p.m. today

WHERE: Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colo.

TV/RADIO: NBCSP (38); KWWN (1100 AM, 98.9 FM)

LINE: Colorado State -3; total 140