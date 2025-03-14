Short-handed Rebels end season with loss to Utah State

The UNLV men’s basketball team played three players for the full 40 minutes in its loss to Utah State in the Mountain West tournament quarterfinals Thursday.

Utah State head coach Jerrod Calhoun yells during a Mountain West tournament NCAA men’s basketball game between the Rebels and Utah State Aggies at the Thomas & Mack Center Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah State Aggies guard Mason Falslev (12) loses the ball during a Mountain West tournament NCAA men’s basketball game between the Rebels and Utah State Aggies at the Thomas & Mack Center Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rebels guard Jailen Bedford (14) signals to a teammate during a Mountain West tournament NCAA men’s basketball game between the Rebels and Utah State Aggies at the Thomas & Mack Center Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah State forward Karson Templin (22) cheers as he heads down the court during a Mountain West tournament NCAA men’s basketball game between the UNLV Rebels and Utah State Aggies at the Thomas & Mack Center Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah State Aggies guard Mason Falslev (12) loses the ball as he trips over Rebels guard Brooklyn Hicks (13) during a Mountain West tournament NCAA men’s basketball game between the Rebels and Utah State Aggies at the Thomas & Mack Center Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Rebels bench cheers during a Mountain West tournament NCAA men’s basketball game between the Rebels and Utah State Aggies at the Thomas & Mack Center Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rebels forward Jalen Hill (1) keeps hold of the ball as Utah State Aggies guard Ian Martinez (4) reacts to a referee calling a foul on him during a Mountain West tournament NCAA men’s basketball game between the Rebels and Utah State Aggies at the Thomas & Mack Center Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rebels forward Jalen Hill (1) puts up a shot against Utah State Aggies defense during a Mountain West tournament NCAA men’s basketball game between the Rebels and Utah State Aggies at the Thomas & Mack Center Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The sixth-seeded UNLV men’s basketball team ended its season with a 70-58 loss to No. 3 Utah State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Junior guard Jaden Henley had 19 points for the Rebels (18-15). Senior guard Jailen Bedford and senior forward Jalen Hill each scored 13. They all played the full 40 minutes.

Senior guard Ian Martinez and sophomore guard Mason Falslev led the Aggies (26-6) with 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Utah State advances to play No. 2 Colorado State in the semifinals at 9 p.m. Friday.

The Rebels haven’t reached the semifinals of the conference tournament since 2014.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

