Short-handed Rebels end season with loss to Utah State
The UNLV men’s basketball team played three players for the full 40 minutes in its loss to Utah State in the Mountain West tournament quarterfinals Thursday.
The sixth-seeded UNLV men’s basketball team ended its season with a 70-58 loss to No. 3 Utah State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Junior guard Jaden Henley had 19 points for the Rebels (18-15). Senior guard Jailen Bedford and senior forward Jalen Hill each scored 13. They all played the full 40 minutes.
Senior guard Ian Martinez and sophomore guard Mason Falslev led the Aggies (26-6) with 17 and 15 points, respectively.
Utah State advances to play No. 2 Colorado State in the semifinals at 9 p.m. Friday.
The Rebels haven’t reached the semifinals of the conference tournament since 2014.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.