Shorthanded UNLV beats Fresno State 81-80 in double overtime

UNLV went into overtime for the fourth time this season, but after three prior losses, the Rebels defeated Fresno State 81-80 on Wednesday in Fresno, Calif.

UNLV Rebels head coach T.J.Otzelberger directs his defense versus the Abilene Christian Wildcats during the second half of their NCAA game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Rebels (4-6) ended a seven-game losing streak to the Bulldogs (2-5).

Donnie Tillman had 28 points and eight rebounds for UNLV, Bryce Hamilton totaled 21 points and 14 rebounds and Amauri Hardy scored 18.

UNLV played without guard Elijah Mitrou-Long, who is out six to eight weeks with a broken hand. Fellow guard Jonah Antonio remains out with a hand injury.

