Shorthanded UNLV beats Fresno State 81-80 in double overtime
UNLV went into overtime for the fourth time this season, but after three prior losses, the Rebels defeated Fresno State 81-80 on Wednesday in Fresno, Calif.
The Rebels (4-6) ended a seven-game losing streak to the Bulldogs (2-5).
Donnie Tillman had 28 points and eight rebounds for UNLV, Bryce Hamilton totaled 21 points and 14 rebounds and Amauri Hardy scored 18.
UNLV played without guard Elijah Mitrou-Long, who is out six to eight weeks with a broken hand. Fellow guard Jonah Antonio remains out with a hand injury.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
