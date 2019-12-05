48°F
UNLV Basketball

Shorthanded UNLV beats Fresno State 81-80 in double overtime

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2019 - 9:50 pm
 
Updated December 4, 2019 - 9:52 pm

UNLV went into overtime for the fourth time this season, but after three prior losses, the Rebels defeated Fresno State 81-80 on Wednesday in Fresno, Calif.

The Rebels (4-6) ended a seven-game losing streak to the Bulldogs (2-5).

Donnie Tillman had 28 points and eight rebounds for UNLV, Bryce Hamilton totaled 21 points and 14 rebounds and Amauri Hardy scored 18.

UNLV played without guard Elijah Mitrou-Long, who is out six to eight weeks with a broken hand. Fellow guard Jonah Antonio remains out with a hand injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

