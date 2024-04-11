Source: Ex-UNLV coach joining ex-Gorman star at Salt Lake college

Former UNLV basketball coach Dave Rice will take over at nationally ranked Salt Lake Community College, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

UNLV star freshman ready for next challenge in NIT quarterfinals

‘Officially ran out of gas’: UNLV’s season ends in NIT quarterfinals

Member of UNLV’s 1987 Final Four team dies, school says

Head coach Dave Rice talks with UNLV guard Cody Doolin during the Rebels home opener against Morehead State Friday, Nov. 14, 2014 at the Thomas & Mack Center. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dave Rice, head coach of the UNLV Runnin' Rebels, gestures during the exhibition basketball game against the Laval University Rouge et Or in Montreal, Monday August 20, 2012. (Dario Ayala/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal) Dario Ayala Dave Rice, head coach of the UNLV Runnin' Rebels, gestures during the exhibition basketball game against the Laval University Rouge et Or in Montreal, Monday August 20, 2012. (Dario Ayala/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former UNLV basketball coach Dave Rice is set to become the next coach at Salt Lake Community College, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Rice will take over the program from Kyle Taylor, who left to join the staff at Coastal Carolina.

Rice spent last season as an assistant at California Baptist University.

He could not be reached for comment late Wednesday.

Rice went 98-54 as UNLV’s coach from 2011 to 2016, including NCAA Tournament berths in 2012 and 2013. The Rebels have not returned to the tournament since.

Rice has coaching ties to the state of Utah, having served on the staffs at Utah State and Brigham Young, the latter of which he was associate head coach.

He has also held assistant roles at UNR and Washington.

Salt Lake Community College was 30-4 last season. The third-ranked Bruins were upset in the second round of the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament by No. 19 Connors State.

Former Bishop Gorman star Zaon Collins just concluded his freshman season at SLCC, where he averaged 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Collins, who pleaded guilty in June 2023 to a felony charge of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, signed with UNLV before his letter of intent was rescinded.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.