Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame delays induction ceremony

The coronavirus pandemic prompted the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame to delay its ceremony by a year. The class includes six members.

The Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame class of 2020 and SNSHF administration poses for a portrait at Orleans Bowling Center on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. From left, Larry Brown, Jim Lambright, Shawn Davis, Amy Purdy, Travis Gondrezick, Kelan Gondrezick and Dan Abdalla. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The induction ceremony for this year’s Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame was postponed until June 11, 2021, at Orleans Arena because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The class consists offormer Las Vegas Star pitcher and current Clark County commissioner Larry Brown, former National Finals Rodeo general manager Shawn Davis, former UNLV and NBA player Glen Gondrezick, former Durango High School, UNLV and major league baseball player Ryan Ludwick, former Bishop Gorman and NFL player DeMarco Murray and Paralympian Amy Purdy.

“As a committee, we are obviously disappointed to have to postpone the induction ceremony,” Hall of Fame executive director Jim Lambright said in a statement. “However, this diverse class will have their day in 2021.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.