Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame delays induction ceremony

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2020 - 12:02 pm
 
Updated April 14, 2020 - 12:47 pm

The induction ceremony for this year’s Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame was postponed until June 11, 2021, at Orleans Arena because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The class consists offormer Las Vegas Star pitcher and current Clark County commissioner Larry Brown, former National Finals Rodeo general manager Shawn Davis, former UNLV and NBA player Glen Gondrezick, former Durango High School, UNLV and major league baseball player Ryan Ludwick, former Bishop Gorman and NFL player DeMarco Murray and Paralympian Amy Purdy.

“As a committee, we are obviously disappointed to have to postpone the induction ceremony,” Hall of Fame executive director Jim Lambright said in a statement. “However, this diverse class will have their day in 2021.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

