T.J. Otzelberger called ‘heavy favorite’ to land Iowa State job

The UNLV basketball coach has heavy ties to the Iowa State program and the school’s athletic director.

UNLV Rebels head coach T.J. Otzelberger tries to motivate his team in the second half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball tournament against Utah State on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has been linked in media reports to the head coaching vacancy at Iowa State.

The job officially opened late Monday after weeks of speculation about the future of Steve Prohm. Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard announced the school and Prohm had agreed to part ways after meeting with the coach.

The Cyclones went 2-22 this season, including an 0-18 mark in Big 12 play.

Otzelberger, who is 29-30 in two seasons at UNLV, has long been rumored as a potential candidate for the job should it become available.

A story in the Des Moines Register says Otzelberger “has long been seen as the heavy favorite to succeed Prohm from those both in the industry and around the Iowa State program.”

He was an assistant at Iowa State for two stints covering eight years before taking the head coaching job at South Dakota State, where he went to two NCAA Tournaments and made one NIT appearance in three seasons before taking the UNLV job.

Otzelberger’s wife Alison was a star basketball player at Iowa State.

The Register cites Otzelberger’s friendship with Pollard, who regularly attended games at South Dakota State when Otzelberger was coaching there, as well as his knowledge of the Cyclones’ program as primary reasons for his candidacy.

“The perspective of most interested observers of this search is that it will likely start — and potentially end — with Otzelberger.” the newspaper wrote.

The story also mentions Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, Utah State coach Craig Smith and Drake coach Darian DeVries as candidates in addtion to several long-shot and wish-list choices.

Speculation isn’t limited to the Des Moines Register.

“The name that has already gotten plenty of traction to replace Prohm is former Iowa State assistant and current UNLV coach TJ Otzelberger,” Stadium’s college basketball insider Jeff Goodman wrote on Twitter.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports cited sources calling Otzelberger a “primary candidate” for the Iowa State job.

Otzelberger is believed to have a $3.15 million dollar buyout should he take another job before July 1, a figure that could be a potential sticking point for Iowa State.

