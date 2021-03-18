T.J. Otzelberger officially accepts Iowa State coaching job

Iowa State has hired UNLV basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger for the same position, Cyclones athletic director Jamie Pollard announced Thursday in a video posted to Twitter.

UNLV Rebels head coach T. J. Otzelberger reacts after a play against Boise State Broncos during the second half of the Mountain West tournament quarterfinal basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Boise State Broncos won 67-61. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels head coach T.J. Otzelberger calls an offensive play in the first quarter during an NCAA mens basketball game against Air Force on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

It’s official.

T.J. Otzelberger is returning “home” as the 21st head men’s basketball coach in Iowa State history. Watch A.D. Jamie Pollard's welcome video here: https://t.co/ckrWgQnWFp pic.twitter.com/dA9GvNiArI — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) March 18, 2021

Otzelberger was twice an assistant at Iowa State, totaling eight years under coaches Greg McDermott, Fred Hoiberg and Steve Prohm, who was fired Monday after a 2-22 season. Otzelberger was 29-30 in two seasons with the Rebels.

“When our coaches are being pursued by others, it is a testament to what we are building,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “We appreciate Coach Otzelberger’s contributions to our men’s basketball program, and we wish T.J. and his family all the best as they continue their journey.”

The move means UNLV will be looking for its 14th coach since the legendary’s Jerry Tarkanian departure in 1992 — and sixth in the past 10 years. The once proud program is entangled in a constant cycle of turnover and flux that’s set to continue with yet another coaching search, the second of Reed-Francois’ tenure.

UNLV employed a search firm, Folger Consulting, for the last coaching search that resulted in the hiring of Otzelberger, but a person within the athletic department said the school is not using a search firm to find Otzelberger’s replacement.

The move had been in the works for much longer and was a “done deal” earlier this week, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. Otzelberger’s wife, Alison, was a standout basketball player for the Cyclones, and Otzelbeger remained friends with Pollard after leaving the program in 2016 for his first head coaching opportunity at South Dakota State.

In three years with the Jackrabbits, he was 70-33 while utilizing an up-tempo, modern style of play that he hoped to bring to UNLV. He was hired by Reed-Francois in March 2019 to replace Marvin Menzies.

The roster turned over under Otzelbeger, and UNLV lost Shakur Juiston, Trey Woodbury, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Joel Ntambwe to the transfer portal before his first season with UNLV. But the Rebels added transfers Donnie Tillman, Elijah Mitrou-Long and Jonah Antonio to a core that included All-Mountain West honorees Bryce Hamilton and Amauri Hardy.

As a result, UNLV finished second in the Mountain West in 2019-20 before losing its conference tournament opener to Boise State. Hardy, Tillman and Antonio transferred after the season, and Otzelberger welcomed transfers David Jenkins Jr., Moses Wood and Caleb Grill to the program — along with highly touted freshman and former Durango High star Nick Blake.

The team never found its flow, though, especially after losing starting point guard Marvin Coleman to a leg injury. UNLV finished 12-15 and lost to Utah State in the second round of the conference tournament.

Otzelberger told the team he was leaving shortly before the official announcement Thursday morning, according to one rotation player who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“We just all had been sitting tight,” the player said. “He’s going to do what’s best for his family and everything, just like all of us would. … None of us are really fazed. Obviously there’s a business side to it. Everything is all good.”

Otzelberger released the following statement through UNLV: “I want to thank our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans for a memorable two years at UNLV and in the Las Vegas community. I especially want to thank Desiree Reed-Francois for providing me with the incredible honor of leading the Runnin’ Rebels. These decisions are never easy, but Alison and I are excited to return to Iowa State, where we started our family and spent so many formative years.”

