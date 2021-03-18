T.J. Otzelberger officially accepts Iowa State job

Iowa State has hired UNLV men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger for the same position, Cyclones athletic director Jamie Pollard announced Thursday in a video posted to Twitter.

UNLV Rebels head coach T. J. Otzelberger reacts after a play against Boise State Broncos during the second half of the Mountain West tournament quarterfinal basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Boise State Broncos won 67-61. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels head coach T.J. Otzelberger calls an offensive play in the first quarter during an NCAA mens basketball game against Air Force on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

It’s official.

Otzelberger was twice an assistant at Iowa State, totaling eight years under coaches Greg McDermott, Fred Hoiberg and Steve Prohm, who was dismissed on Monday after a 2-22 season. Otzelberger compiled a 29-30 record during two seasons with the Rebels.

“When our coaches are being pursued by others, it is a testament to what we are building,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “We appreciate Coach Otzelberger’s contributions to our men’s basketball program and we wish T.J. and his family all the best as they continue their journey.”

