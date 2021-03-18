T.J. Otzelberger officially accepts Iowa State job
Iowa State has hired UNLV men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger for the same position, Cyclones athletic director Jamie Pollard announced Thursday in a video posted to Twitter.
It’s official.
Otzelberger was twice an assistant at Iowa State, totaling eight years under coaches Greg McDermott, Fred Hoiberg and Steve Prohm, who was dismissed on Monday after a 2-22 season. Otzelberger compiled a 29-30 record during two seasons with the Rebels.
“When our coaches are being pursued by others, it is a testament to what we are building,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “We appreciate Coach Otzelberger’s contributions to our men’s basketball program and we wish T.J. and his family all the best as they continue their journey.”
