50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
UNLV Basketball

T.J. Otzelberger says UNLV gave ‘unacceptable effort’ at UNR

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2021 - 8:20 pm
 
Updated January 31, 2021 - 9:13 pm
UNR's Grant Sherfield drives against UNLV's Cheikh Mbacke Diong in the first half of an NCAA co ...
UNR's Grant Sherfield drives against UNLV's Cheikh Mbacke Diong in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
UNR's Kwamé "K.J." Hymes Jr. (42) dunks against UNLV's Reece Brown in the first half of an NCA ...
UNR's Kwamé "K.J." Hymes Jr. (42) dunks against UNLV's Reece Brown in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
UNR's Grant Sherfield shoot against UNLV's Moses Wood in the first half of an NCAA college bask ...
UNR's Grant Sherfield shoot against UNLV's Moses Wood in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
UNLV's David Jenkins shoots aganst UNR's Desmond Cambridge, Jr. in the first half of an NCAA co ...
UNLV's David Jenkins shoots aganst UNR's Desmond Cambridge, Jr. in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
UNR's Grant Sherfield drives against UNLV's Cheikh Mbacke Diong in the first half of an NCAA co ...
UNR's Grant Sherfield drives against UNLV's Cheikh Mbacke Diong in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

The opener of the two-game Silver State Series was all UNR on Sunday night.

The Wolf Pack shot 56.4 percent, had four players in double figures and never trailed in an 89-60 win at Lawlor Events Center in Reno, their seventh straight over in-state rival UNLV.

The teams meet again at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Reno.

“Unacceptable effort to compete, especially in a rivalry game,” UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “That’s not how we practice. That’s not how we compete and prepare. That’s not Runnin’ Rebel basketball, and we’ll address it tomorrow in practice and film so that we don’t end up in this situation Tuesday.”

Desmond Cambridge scored 17 points, and Grant Sherfield had 15 points and 11 assists to lead the Wolf Pack (11-7, 6-5 Mountain West). David Jenkins and Moses Wood paced UNLV with 13 points apiece, but they combined to shoot 8-for-27. Caleb Grill had 11 points for UNLV.

The Rebels (6-8, 3-4) were without leading scorer Bryce Hamilton, who was out with an ankle injury, and their offense never got into a rhythm. Otzelberger said Hamilton is questionable to play Tuesday.

“He’ll continue to be day-to-day, and our No. 1 priority will be Bryce’s best interest and making sure of his health and safety,” Otzelberger said. “When he’s ready to go, he’ll be back out there.”

The Rebels shot 34.4 percent from the floor, including 8-for-27 (29.6 percent) from 3-point range. UNR made 14 of its 24 tries from beyond the arc (68.4 percent).

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. 3-point barrage

UNR flew out of the gates with its 3-point shot, making its first five and seven of its first nine — with seven different players making one apiece.

The Wolf Pack were 8-for-12 in the first half on 3s and 6-for-12 in the second.

“We contributed to their ability to make shots based on our competitive spirit not being good enough,” Otzelberger said. “We weren’t as intentional about what we talked about doing. We seemed to be complacent and a step slow. Credit to them. They made shots, but we had something to do with that.”

2. Punch off the bench

While UNLV was limited to eight players, 10 fof the 12 UNR players who got into the game scored.

The Wolf Pack got 16 points in 16 minutes from K.J. Hymes and 11 from Zane Meeks, part of a 39-11 advantage off the bench.

3. Lack of leadership

Otzelberger wasn’t happy with any of his players’ effort, but he was particularly upset that his older players didn’t take the leadership reins.

“Teams that I’ve been around usually take the personality of certain players,” Otzelberger said. “Some of our older guys need to have a sense of pride in that personality that we take as a team. Even though we’re heading into February, certain guys have to understand that’s more of their obligation to this program than they do at this point.”

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Shrinking Lake Mead inches closer to water shortage declaration
Shrinking Lake Mead inches closer to water shortage declaration
2
New Nevada report shows which games gamblers played most
New Nevada report shows which games gamblers played most
3
Celine’s son R-C is all grown up in hip-hop release
Celine’s son R-C is all grown up in hip-hop release
4
YouTube influencer Brian Christopher’s slot area already a hit at Plaza
YouTube influencer Brian Christopher’s slot area already a hit at Plaza
5
LETTER: Michael Ramirez inauguration cartoon on Biden causes a stir
LETTER: Michael Ramirez inauguration cartoon on Biden causes a stir
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Utah State ends UNLV’s 5-game winning streak
By / RJ

Utah State pulled away in the second half for an 83-74 win over UNLV on Wednesday to end its two-game losing streak and the Rebels’ five-game winning streak.

UNLV's head coach T. J. Otzelberger communicates with a referee during the second half of a bas ...
UNLV goes for sweep of Utah State
By / RJ

UNLV took a 59-56 win over Utah State on Monday and will go for a sweep of their two-game series at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

 
Former UNLV coach buys $3M home in Southern Highlands
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Former UNLV and current Oklahoma basketball coach Lon Kruger is returning to Southern Highlands in a $2.9 million purchase that will serve as a part-time summer residence.