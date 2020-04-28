Tark’s Runnin’ Rebels deserve Jordan ‘Last Dance’ treatment, Yahoo says
Yahoo Sports ranked college basketball programs that most deserve their own “The Last Dance” documentary, the popular series that follows the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.
The first four episodes of the ESPN and Netflix documentary “The Last Dance” have drawn large viewership, the 10-part series detailing the Chicago Bulls’ run to 1998 NBA championship.
So Yahoo Sports wondered what would happen if there was a college basketball version, and the website ranked the list of programs in order of most deserving.
No. 1? The 1990-91 UNLV team.
As Rebels fans know, that team was coming off a national championship, but was dogged all season by NCAA investigations while rolling through the competition. UNLV took a 34-0 record into the Final Four before being upset by Duke 79-77 in the national semifinals.
“Imagine all of that in the background of a team trying to become the first (and only) program since Indiana in 1976 to go undefeated for an entire season,” Yahoo’s Rob Dauster wrote.
“Imagine an inside look at what a powerhouse in Las Vegas had going on outside of basketball. That would almost be too good to be true. The Last Dance: UNLV.
“I can only imagine.”
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.
Programs that should have documentaries
According to Yahoo Sports
1. UNLV (1990-91)
2. Michigan (1991-93)
3. Virginia (2018-19)
4. Kentucky (2013-14)
5. Duke (1991-92)
6. Indiana (1992-93)
7. Gonzaga (2005-06)
8. Florida (2006-07)
9. Kentucky (1995-96)
10. North Carolina (2004-05)
11. Memphis (2007-08)
12. Kentucky (2008-09)