The 5 best single-season scoring marks in UNLV basketball history

The best single-season scoring average for a UNLV men’s basketball player predates legendary Rebels coach Jerry Tarkanian. Here’s how the top five stack up.

Eddie Owens scored 23.4 points per game in the 1975-76 season for UNLV. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bob Florence scored 24.6 points per game in the 1972-73 season for UNLV. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elburt Miller scored 31.9 points per game in the 1966-67 season for UNLV, then known as Nevada Southern. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV basketball star Isaiah "J.R." Rider, right, with Dexter Boney in 1993. Rider scored 29.1 points per game in the 1992-93 season. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Throughout its storied history, the UNLV men’s basketball team has been bolstered by a long line of talented scorers.

Although the program is most remembered for the glory days of Hall of Fame coach Jerry Tarkanian’s Runnin’ Rebels and the stars of that era, such as Larry Johnson and Stacey Augmon, some of the best individual seasons in the team’s history were recorded by other players.

The Review-Journal looked back into UNLV’s record books to remember the most prolific scoring seasons the program has seen, based on points per game.

For reference, “Pistol” Pete Maravich is the highest scoring man in NCAA history. His 44.5 points per game for LSU in the 1969-70 season have yet to be rivaled, and his all-time scoring mark of 3,667 career points was set during three seasons without a shot clock or 3-point line.

The NCAA didn’t introduce a shot clock until 1985, and the 3-point line came a year later.

Here are the top five highest-scoring seasons by a UNLV men’s basketball player:

5. Eddie Owens (23.4 ppg, 1975-1976)

Reggie Theus likely stands out to UNLV fans as the most notable player from the 1976-77 team that reached the program’s first Final Four.

Owens was also part of that team after recording an all-time season the year prior.

Inducted into the UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012, Owens is still the leading scorer in program history with 2,221 career points.

The Houston native was part of Tarkanian’s first UNLV team, increasing from 10.1 points per game as a freshman, to 18.4 per game the following season before reaching 23.4 in his third year, which still ranks fifth in UNLV single-season history.

4. Bob Florence (24.6, 1972-73)

Florence was at UNLV before Tarkanian, averaging 24.6 points per game under coach John Bayer in a season that saw the Rebels go 13-15.

Florence, an inaugural UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame inductee in 1987, soon saw success as part of Tarkanian’s first Rebels team, which finished 20-6 in 1973-74.

3. Elburt Miller (26.7, 1967-68)

Miller was also inducted into the inaugural UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame class in 1987.

After graduating from San Diego City College, he spent two seasons as Rebel from 1966 to 1968.

When Miller died in 2011, teammate Cliff Findlay said he might have been the “best athlete to ever play at UNLV.”

Miller’s 26.7 points per game in his senior season came after he returned to school despite being selected by the San Diego Rockets in the seventh round of the 1967 NBA draft. He was picked by Milwaukee in the eighth round of the 1968 draft, but he never played in the NBA.

2. Isaiah “J.R” Rider (29.1, 1992-93)

Rider was another junior college transfer who found no issue scoring for the Scarlet and Gray.

After averaging more than 30 points per game at Allen County Community College in Iola, Kansas, and Antelope Valley College in Lancaster, California, Rider led UNLV to a 26-2 record and 18-0 run in the Big West in his first year as a Rebel.

He was even more effective in his final year, averaging 29.1 points on 51 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line.

That season saw him score 35 points or more on seven occasions, including 44 in a victory over UNR on Feb. 25, 1993.

The stellar campaign came a year after Tarkanian was forced to resign.

1. Elburt Miller (31.9, 1966-67)

Miller’s first season at UNLV was his most prolific.

The campaign also saw him become the only player in the program’s history to score more than 50 points in a game.

Miller scored 55 points as UNLV, then known as Nevada Southern, beat Portland 85-74.