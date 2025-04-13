Transfer guard becomes UNLV’s 3rd portal addition under Pastner

UNLV received a transfer commitment from a former Louisiana Tech guard on Sunday, adding another fresh face to coach Josh Pastner’s first men’s basketball roster.

Hill: La Rocque’s loyalty to Lady Rebels should spark more fan support

New UNLV men's basketball coach Josh Pastner speaks during and introductory press conference at the Thomas & Mack Center Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV’s men’s basketball team is expected to add a new guard to its roster, though one that shouldn’t be confused with a famous soul singer.

Louisiana Tech transfer Al Green committed to the Rebels, he announced Sunday on X.

Green, listed at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, averaged 10.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs his junior season and shot 42 percent from 3-point range.

The Sacramento, California, native chose UNLV over multiple schools — including in-state rival UNR.

Green, prior to his time at Louisiana Tech, spent two seasons at San Diego City College.

He joins Arizona center Emmanuel Stephen and Illinois guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn as one of three transfer additions new UNLV coach Josh Pastner has made so far.

Pastner and his staff also retained four players recruited by previous coach Kevin Kruger in guard James Evans Jr., forward Jacob Bannarbie and incoming freshmen Tyrin Jones and Mason Abittan, a Coronado High standout.

The transfer portal closes April 22. Former Rebels Rob Whaley Jr., Brooklyn Hicks and Jailen Bedford remain in the portal and have yet to announce a new destination.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.