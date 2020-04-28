UNLV 1990-91 team deserves “Last Dance” series, Yahoo says

Yahoo Sports ranked college basketball programs that most deserve their own “The Last Dance” documentary, the popular series that follows the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

UNLV basketball player Anerson Hunt, left, stands with UNLV head coach Jerry Tarkanian during a game in this undated courtesy photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Jerry Tarkanian celebrates with his team in 1991 in Denver after the Rebels beat Duke to win the NCAA championship. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The first four episodes of the ESPN and Netflix documentary “The Last Dance” have drawn large viewership, the 10-part series detailing the Chicago Bulls’ run to 1998 NBA championship.

So Yahoo Sports wondered what would happen if there was a college basketball version, and the website ranked the list of programs in order of most deserving.

No. 1? The 1990-91 UNLV team.

As Rebels fans know, that team was coming off a national championship, but was dogged all season by NCAA investigations while rolling through the competition. UNLV took a 34-0 record into the Final Four before being upset by Duke 79-77 in the national semifinals.

“Imagine all of that in the background of a team trying to become the first (and only) program since Indiana in 1976 to go undefeated for an entire season,” Yahoo’s Rob Dauster wrote.

“Imagine an inside look at what a powerhouse in Las Vegas had going on outside of basketball. That would almost be too good to be true. The Last Dance: UNLV.

“I can only imagine.”

