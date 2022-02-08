UNLV 5th-year senior Royce Hamm Jr. takes leadership role

After spending four years as a role player at Texas, UNLV’s Royce Hamm Jr. has emerged as the Rebels’ most important big man and a guiding voice for his teammates.

UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) celebrates after winning an NCAA college basketball game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) drivers the lane through San Jose State Spartans guard Alvaro Cardenas Torre (13) and guard Omari Moore (10) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

On the court and in the box score, UNLV fifth-year forward Royce Hamm Jr.’s impact is easy to see.

“He’s done nothing but answer the bell,” UNLV coach Kevin Kruger said. “It may not be perfect, but when you see him, he’s always full of life, full of energy.”

Hamm’s absence Satuday spoke volumes about his value to this UNLV team. Facing a red-hot Utah State, the former Texas big man started quickly, but was limited by foul trouble in the Rebels’ 90-75 loss.

Hamm, whose 9.3 rebounds per game ranks second in the Mountain West, only appeared on the court for 21 minutes after picking up two quick fouls in the first half. Without their leading rebounder, the Rebels, who fell to 13-10, 5-5 in the Mountain West, were killed on the boards.

UNLV led Utah State 14-10 in rebounds at halftime, but were outrebounded for the game, 28-24. Kruger said some fouls are unavoidable. But the focus with Hamm has been cutting out the unnecessary ones, like the costly rebounding foul the Texas transfer picked up with 14 minutes remaining.

Hamm’s importance isn’t just his production on the court. Despite being an older team, the fifth-year forward has emerged as a guiding voice among the forwards and centers. Junior David Muoka has consistently cited Hamm as a mentor and praised the forward’s high motor as the standard for the rest of the group.

“A lot of leadership,” Muoka said. “That’s what he’s brought to the team – just showing guys, especially the big guys on the team, right and wrong.”

Hamm’s leadership has impressed Kruger, especially since the forward committed not knowing his role at UNLV. The Rebels coach believes Hamm leads by example.

“Nobody goes harder,” Kruger said. “We have a lot of guys who play hard, but no one plays harder than Royce Hamm.”

While the fifth-year forward has emerged as UNLV’s most important big man, it wasn’t necessarily meant to be this way. In four years at Texas, Hamm averaged just nine minutes per game. He arrived at UNLV to compete with fifth-year center James Hampshire and junior forward Victor Iwaukor, who transferred from Pacific and Oklahoma, respectively.

“That’s crazy, I really had no idea,” Hamm said. “I was just coming here for a fresh start, a fresh mindset, a new coaching staff, new guys.”

Hampshire’s season-ending shoulder surgery and a shoulder injury for Iwaukor paved the way for Hamm to seize the starting role. In 23.8 minutes per game, he’s scoring 8.4 points and shooting 41.9 percent from three-point range to go with his consistent rebounding and defense.

UNLV will need Hamm Tuesday. Facing Air Force at the Thomas & Mack Center, the Rebels may be shorthanded at forward again. Iwaukor is questionable after he was limited to just five minutes against Utah State due to injury.

