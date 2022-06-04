96°F
UNLV adds 6th addition for Kruger ahead of season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2022 - 4:35 pm
 
This Nov. 20, 2021, file photo shows UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

UNLV added its first high school recruit to its class of 2022.

Keyshawn Hall, a 6-foot-7-inch, 250-pound swingman from Cleveland, signed with the Rebels Saturday, according to an announcement from coach Kevin Kruger.

“He is extremely versatile as he can play multiple positions,” Kruger said. “He is a creator and can score inside and outside, taking advantage of mismatches, and has the ability to see the floor at a high level.”

Hall was ranked a three-star prospect in the class of 2022 by Rivals.com. He was not ranked by 247.com. Hall chose UNLV instead of Arizona State, Missouri and St. Mary’s. He is currently the only freshman among the Rebels’ six new arrivals. Former UNLV commit KyeRon Lindsay was released from his letter of intent in mid-April before signing with Georgia.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

