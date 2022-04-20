83°F
UNLV adds another player from basketball transfer portal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2022 - 1:27 pm
 
Mississippi forward Luis Rodriguez (15) reacts after his three-point basket against Auburn duri ...
Mississippi forward Luis Rodriguez (15) reacts after his three-point basket against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

UNLV added more reinforcements from the basketball transfer portal Wednesday, as former Mississippi player Luis Rodriguez announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Rebels.

After taking a medical redshirt as a sophomore, Rodriguez has one year of eligibility remaining.

Rodriguez, a 6-foot-6-inch swingman from Los Angeles, played in parts of four seasons for Ole Miss. He averaged 6.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32 games last season, including 23 starts. He also had 42 steals and eight blocks.

Rodriguez is the third player in the transfer portal to commit to UNLV this week, joining former Colorado wing Elijah Parquet and former Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

