UNLV adds Arizona State grad transfer Vitaliy Shibel
UNLV picked up graduate transfer Vitaliy Shibel from Arizona State, a player who has two seasons of eligibility. The Rebels have one available scholarship remaining.
Because he is a grad transfer, the 6-foot-9-inch forward can play next season.
Shibel didn’t play in 2016-17 because of a torn ACL, but started 20 of 32 games the following season. He averaged 1.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 10.4 minutes of per-game action.
This past season, he played in 17 games after the Sun Devils added San Diego State transfer Zylan Cheatham and freshman Taeshon Cherry. Shibeal played only 3.0 minutes per game.
“We are looking forward to having Vitaliy in our program,” UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger said in a statement. “He has valuable experience as a starter in a winning, successful program and has the ability to shoot from the outside as well as play inside because of his unique combination of size and skill. He is a great person and a tireless worker. We expect him to make an immediate contribution.”
UNLV has one available scholarship to offer. South Dakota State transfer David Jenkins soon will decide among the Rebels, Gonzaga and Oregon.
