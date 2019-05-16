UNLV adds Arizona State grad transfer Vitaliy Shibel

UNLV picked up graduate transfer Vitaliy Shibel from Arizona State, a player who has two seasons of eligibility. The Rebels have one available scholarship remaining.

Arizona State forward Vitaliy Shibel (10) celebrates his dunk against Southern California with teammates Zylan Cheatham, second from right, guard Shannon Evans II, second from left, and Rob Edwards, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona State forward Vitaliy Shibel (10) watches the ball go through the hoop during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Idaho State Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State defeated Idaho State 94-74. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley, left, talks with forward Vitaliy Shibel (10) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Idaho State Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State defeated Idaho State 94-74. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona State's Vitaliy Shibel grabs a rebound over Xavier's Sean O'Mara during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Arizona State forward Vitaliy Shibel (10) holds back a bench celebration during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Arizona State defeated Kansas 95-85. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Arizona State forward Vitaliy Shibel (10) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Sunday, Dec 17, 2017, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona State forward Vitaliy Shibel (10) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona State forward Vitaliy Shibel, left, dunks against Southern California forward Nick Rakocevic during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona State forward Vitaliy Shibel (10) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona State forward Vitaliy Shibel (10) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

UNLV signed graduate transfer Vitaliy Shibel from Arizona State, a player who has two seasons of eligibility.

Because he is a grad transfer, the 6-foot-9-inch forward can play next season.

Shibel didn’t play in 2016-17 because of a torn ACL, but started 20 of 32 games the following season. He averaged 1.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 10.4 minutes of per-game action.

This past season, he played in 17 games after the Sun Devils added San Diego State transfer Zylan Cheatham and freshman Taeshon Cherry. Shibeal played only 3.0 minutes per game.

“We are looking forward to having Vitaliy in our program,” UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger said in a statement. “He has valuable experience as a starter in a winning, successful program and has the ability to shoot from the outside as well as play inside because of his unique combination of size and skill. He is a great person and a tireless worker. We expect him to make an immediate contribution.”

UNLV has one available scholarship to offer. South Dakota State transfer David Jenkins soon will decide among the Rebels, Gonzaga and Oregon.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.