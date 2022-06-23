UNLV adds Arizona transfer wing

UNLV is tapping into the transfer portal again.

Arizona guard Shane Nowell (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against California, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The men’s basketball team Wednesday night received a commitment from former Arizona wing Shane Nowell, who announced via Instagram that he’ll play for the Rebels this fall. A source close to the program confirmed that Nowell accepted a scholarship, leaving UNLV with one more ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Nowell was once a four-star high school recruit and is the younger brother of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell. He played sparingly as a freshman last season for the Wildcats, averaging 3.5 minutes in 19 games before entering the transfer portal in April.

At 6 feet 5 inches and with three years of eligibility remaining, Nowell joins a sophomore class that includes Keshon Gilbert and Jackie Johnson III. He’ll compete for minutes on the wing made available by the departures of Bryce Hamilton and Donovan Williams, who are both turning professional.

