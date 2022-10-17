UNLV adds junior college forward to 2023 class

Robert Whaley, a 6-foot, 6-inch forward from the College of Southern Idaho with roots in Utah, announced a commitment to UNLV Monday.

UNLV men’s basketball picked up the first member of its 2023 recruiting class Monday as 6-foot, 6-inch forward Robert Whaley committed to the Rebels, a person close to the team confirmed. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

A junior college transfer from the College of Southern Idaho, Whaley played in 33 games during his freshman year, all off the bench. He averaged 10.9 points on 63 percent shooting and 4.9 rebounds, despite playing just 18.1 minutes per game. He will play one more season at the school in Twin Falls, Idaho, before arriving for the 2023-24 season.

Whaley chose the Rebels over offers from Wichita State, Utah Valley and Mountain West rivals Utah State and reigning conference champions Boise State.

Originally from Farmington, Utah, Whaley prepped at Bountiful (Utah) High School. As a senior, he averaged 19.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 24 games. He also flashed some low-post passing ability, adding 52 assists.

Whaley scored a season-high 30 points against Woods Cross (Utah) Feb. 17, 2021, and scored 26 points or more seven times during his final high school season.

He also made 24 of his 27 career 3s as a senior, demonstrating potential to extend his range. He only shot two 3s during his freshman year at the College of Southern Idaho, making one.

