43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Basketball

UNLV adds LA prep forward to 2020 class

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2020 - 10:06 pm
 

Devin Tillis, a 6-foot-6-inch forward from Windward High School in Los Angeles, tweeted Monday night that he had committed to UNLV.

He is the seventh member of the Rebels’ 2020 class. They have three scholarship seniors.

Tillis had received offers from several Division II schools, according to this Twitter feed.

Statistics were not available.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) goes to the floor to steal the ball from Air Force ...
UNLV rides defense to victory over Air Force
By / RJ

UNLV held Air Force 19 points below its season average, riding that defense and a 17-point game-changing first-half run to a 71-59 win Saturday at the Thomas Mack Center.