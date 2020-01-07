UNLV adds LA prep forward to 2020 class

Devin Tillis, a 6-foot-6-inch forward from Windward High School in Los Angeles, tweeted Monday night that he had committed to UNLV.

(Getty Images)

He is the seventh member of the Rebels’ 2020 class. They have three scholarship seniors.

Tillis had received offers from several Division II schools, according to this Twitter feed.

Statistics were not available.

