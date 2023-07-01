UNLV adds three-star forward, completes 2023-24 roster

The UNLV men’s basketball team and coach Kevin Kruger completed their 2023-24 roster Saturday, adding a high school prospect from California.

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger signals his players against Utah State during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV men’s basketball completed its roster for the upcoming season Saturday, adding 6-foot-8-inch forward Jacob Bannarbie, a high school prospect from Encinitas, California, to its 2023 recruiting class.

The Rebels have now used all 13 of their scholarships for the 2023-24 season.

Bannarbie, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, attended Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix. He chose UNLV instead of offers from Washington State of the Pac-12, Mountain West rival San Jose State, San Francisco, Portland, Sacramento State, UC Santa Barbara and Southern Utah, according to 247Sports.

Bannarbie is the seventh addition this offseason for UNLV. Wing Keylan Boone, forward Kalib Boone and Las Vegas native Jalen Hill joined the Rebels via the transfer portal. Bannarbie, former Liberty standout Dedan Thomas Jr., guard Brooklyn Hicks and junior college transfer Rob Whaley Jr. make up UNLV’s class of 2023.

