UNLV adds transfer big man

Kevin Kruger secured his second recruiting commitment Saturday, adding 6-foot-9 Royce Hamm of Texas, Hamm announced Saturday morning via Twitter.

Texas forward Royce Hamm Jr. warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Another day, another recruiting commitment for UNLV basketball coach Kevin Kruger.

Texas senior big man Royce Hamm it transferring to UNLV to play his final season of college basketball for the Rebels, he announced Saturday morning via Twitter.

Hamm is the second transfer to commit to the program in the last three days, joining former West Virginia point guard Jordan McCabe, who announced his commitment Thursday.

Hamm stands 6 feet, 9 inches and played 90 games for the Longhorns the last four seasons, including eight starts. He averaged 1.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, but will likely have an expanded role with a UNLV team devoid of size on the interior.

