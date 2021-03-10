UNLV advances in Mountain West tourney with blowout of Air Force
Bryce Hamilton had seven points, four rebounds and two assists during a 23-2 first-half run as the Rebels rolled to a Mountain West tournament win.
Updated March 10, 2021 - 3:37 pm
Seventh-seeded UNLV opened Mountain West tournament play Wednesday with a 80-52 win over No. 10 Air Force at the Thomas & Mack Center.
David Jenkins Jr. had a game-high 21 points on 6-of 9-shooting on 3-pointers, and Bryce Hamilton had seven points, four rebounds and two assists during a 23-2 first-half run.
Hamilton finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.
UNLV advances to play No. 2 Utah State in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.
