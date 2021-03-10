UNLV advances in Mountain West tourney with blowout of Air Force

Bryce Hamilton had seven points, four rebounds and two assists during a 23-2 first-half run as the Rebels rolled to a Mountain West tournament win.

UNLV Rebels guard David Jenkins Jr. (5) shoots over Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) in the first half during the opening round of the Mountain West conference men's college basketball tournament on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Seventh-seeded UNLV opened Mountain West tournament play Wednesday with a 80-52 win over No. 10 Air Force at the Thomas & Mack Center.

David Jenkins Jr. had a game-high 21 points on 6-of 9-shooting on 3-pointers, and Bryce Hamilton had seven points, four rebounds and two assists during a 23-2 first-half run.

Hamilton finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

UNLV advances to play No. 2 Utah State in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

