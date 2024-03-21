UNLV advances in NIT, earns home game in 2nd round

Rob Whaley Jr. scored a career-high 21 points in a road victory over second-seeded Princeton in a National Invitation Tournament first-round game Wednesday.

UNLV forward Keylan Boone (20) celebrates a critical turnover late in the game against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Keylan Boone had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead UNLV to a 84-77 road victory at Princeton in a National Invitation Tournament first-round game Wednesday night.

The Rebels (20-12) pulled the upset over the second-seeded Tigers despite playing without Boone’s injured twin brother Kalib and defensive ace Luis Rodriguez, who missed the game due to a family issue.

It’s the program’s first postseason win since 2008 and the first time the Rebels have reached the 20-win plateau since the 2017-18 campaign.

UNLV will next host Boston College (20-15) at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

Rob Whaley Jr. had a career-high 21 points on 8-for-8 shooting, including two big buckets inside as part of a 9-0 run midway through the second half that gave the Rebels control of the game after the Tigers cut a double-digit deficit to four.

Ivy League player of the year Caden Pierce had 22 points to lead Princeton (24-5).

