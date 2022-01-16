UNLV and San Diego State get makeup date
UNLV’s basketball game against San Diego State has been rescheduled for Jan. 24, the Mountain West announced Sunday morning.
UNLV’s basketball game against San Diego State has been rescheduled for Jan. 24, the Mountain West announced Sunday morning. The game had previously been scheduled for Tuesday, but had been postponed amid COVID-19 concerns within the Aztecs’ program.
The Rebels (9-7, 1-2 Mountain West) also had games against San Jose State and Air Force postponed because of COVID-19.
They play at the Spartans on Monday, though, and at the Falcons on Thursday.
Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.