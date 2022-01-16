UNLV and San Diego State get makeup date

UNLV’s basketball game against San Diego State has been rescheduled for Jan. 24, the Mountain West announced Sunday morning.

UNLV Rebels players cheer during the second half of a college basketball game against Fresno State Bulldogs, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

UNLV’s basketball game against San Diego State has been rescheduled for Jan. 24, the Mountain West announced Sunday morning. The game had previously been scheduled for Tuesday, but had been postponed amid COVID-19 concerns within the Aztecs’ program.

The Rebels (9-7, 1-2 Mountain West) also had games against San Jose State and Air Force postponed because of COVID-19.

They play at the Spartans on Monday, though, and at the Falcons on Thursday.

