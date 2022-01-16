60°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
UNLV Basketball

UNLV and San Diego State get makeup date

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2022 - 11:45 am
 
UNLV Rebels players cheer during the second half of a college basketball game against Fresno St ...
UNLV Rebels players cheer during the second half of a college basketball game against Fresno State Bulldogs, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

UNLV’s basketball game against San Diego State has been rescheduled for Jan. 24, the Mountain West announced Sunday morning. The game had previously been scheduled for Tuesday, but had been postponed amid COVID-19 concerns within the Aztecs’ program.

The Rebels (9-7, 1-2 Mountain West) also had games against San Jose State and Air Force postponed because of COVID-19.

They play at the Spartans on Monday, though, and at the Falcons on Thursday.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Take a look at the extreme ends of Las Vegas’ housing market
Take a look at the extreme ends of Las Vegas’ housing market
2
2 suspects in North Las Vegas shooting arrested in Texas
2 suspects in North Las Vegas shooting arrested in Texas
3
Graney: Major decisions to be made as Raiders season ends
Graney: Major decisions to be made as Raiders season ends
4
With season over, Mark Davis begins process on picking coach
With season over, Mark Davis begins process on picking coach
5
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Favorites sweep; Raiders nearly flip side, total
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Favorites sweep; Raiders nearly flip side, total
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV interim athletics director Erick Harper outside Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Oct. 1 ...
UNLV announces hiring of athletic director
By / RJ

UNLV formalized the hiring of athletic director Erick Harper on Monday, effective Jan. 1, university president Keith E. Whitfield announced in a statement.