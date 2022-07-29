UNLV announces 3 exhibitions for 2022 Canadian tour

The Rebels will play three schools during their six-day tour in British Columbia.

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger motions to his team during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center against the Wyoming Cowboys on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV will play three exhibition games during their six-day pre-season tour in British Columbia, Canada, the team announced Thursday.

“We are very excited about the opportunities that this foreign tour will present for our team,” basketball coach Kevin Kruger said in a press release.

Tuesday, Aug. 16, UNLV will play the University of British Columbia at 7 p.m. in Vancouver, Canada. The next day, the Rebels take on the University of Calgary, again at 7 p.m. at UBC’s campus. The tour wraps up at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, when UNLV travels to the University of the Fraser Valley in Abbotsford, Canada.

All three games will be broadcast live via radio, though the station isn’t determined. Additionally, video from each exhibition will be available on UNLV’s YouTube channel.

Before departing for Canada, the Rebels will have an open practice at the Mendenhall Center Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. with free admission.

“The experiences and team bonding that will be developed will be beneficial as we head into this season, and having the extra 10 full practices has great value,” Kruger said. “We intend to also use this time to introduce our new guys to our program’s culture and how we do things on a daily basis here as we prepare for the upcoming season.”

