UNLV basketball adds transfer portal addition from Big Ten

New UNLV men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner added another player from a Power Four program as he starts to fill out the Rebels’ roster for his first season.

Illinois' Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn during an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Craig Pessman)

The UNLV men’s basketball team has landed the second transfer portal commit of the Josh Pastner era.

Illinois sophomore Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is joining the Rebels, he announced Saturday via Instagram.

The 6-foot-1-inch guard averaged 5.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists over 35 games with two starts this season.

The Lafayette, Indiana, native initially committed to Purdue out of Montverde (Florida) Academy before switching to Illinois.

Gibbs-Lawhorn, a former four-star recruit, started his sophomore season logging double-digit minutes in 21 of the first 23 games. That stretch saw him earn his first two collegiate starts at the beginning of February, but his minutes decreased as the season continued, with the Fighting Illini boasting a guard-heavy roster.

He went scoreless across the team’s last seven games. That included one minute of playing time against Xavier in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament and four minutes in the subsequent season-ending loss to Kentucky.

Gibbs-Lawhorn joins 7-foot Arizona freshman center Emmanuel Stephen, whom Pastner recruited out of the portal last week. Similar to Gibbs-Lawhorn, Stephen was a top high school prospect who saw limited playing time at a Power Four program.

Pastner and his staff were also able to retain four players recruited by previous coach Kevin Kruger.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.