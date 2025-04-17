UNLV basketball coach finalizes staff; Lady Rebels sign 2 players

New UNLV men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner has cemented his coaching staff for his first season. Also, the UNLV women added two players in the transfer portal.

New UNLV men's basketball coach Josh Pastner speaks during and introductory press conference at the Thomas & Mack Center Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New UNLV men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner announced his full staff Thursday.

As previously reported by the Review-Journal, he is welcoming Justin Hawkins and Anthony Wilkins as assistant coaches. Hawkins is a former Rebels guard who was UNR’s player development coach for the past three seasons. Wilkins was an assistant at Texas-Rio Grande Valley last season after serving as an assistant coach at Vanderbilt the year before.

The staff also includes associate head coach Scott Garson, a former Santa Clara assistant.

Paster tapped Hayden Sheridan as director of strategy and analytics. He was Georgia Tech’s director of scouting and video coordinator for the past seven seasons.

DeShawn Henry is the only returning staff member. He will retain the role he has held for the past six seasons as director basketball operations but with some “expanded responsibilities,” the team said.

“This coaching staff brings a diverse range of experiences and skills that will be critical for our program’s growth and success,” Pastner said in a statement. “Their energy and tireless work ethic will be key as we continue to construct our roster and prepare for the 2025-26 season and beyond.”

Lady Rebels signees

Also Thursday, the Lady Rebels announced the signing of 5-foot-11-inch forwards Shelbee Brown and Ongolea Afu.

Brown, a senior from Memphis, Tennessee, led Akron last season in points (14.0) and rebounds (8.9), earning third team all-Mid-American Conference honors. She spent the previous season at Memphis and two seasons before that at Northwest Florida State College.

Afu, a sophomore from Sandy, Utah, spent the past two seasons at Murray State College in Oklahoma, where she averaged a double-double of 12.5 points and 11.4 rebounds over her tenure.

Brown and Afu join Fresno State guard Mariah Elohim as coach Lindy La Rocque’s transfer portal pickups. The team’s high school commits include forward Trystan James, guard Hodaya Kabada and center Alexis Swillis.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.