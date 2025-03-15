UNLV basketball coach fired after 4 seasons

UNLV men’s basketball coach Kevin Kruger has been fired after failing to advance to the NCAA Tournament in his four seasons.

Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger coaches his team during a Mountain West men’s tournament NCAA basketball game between UNLV and Air Force at the Thomas & Mack Center Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV men’s basketball coach Kevin Kruger has been fired with two years remaining on his contract, the university announced.

The program will now need to come up with the funds for the $2.35 million buyout included in the contract extension Kruger inked in June 2022.

Kruger was scheduled to make $800,000 in each of the next two seasons.

The 41-year-old is 76-55 leading the Rebels, with no NCAA Tournament appearances. UNLV has not advanced to the NCAAs since 2013.

The highlight of Kruger’s tenure came when the Rebels reached the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals last season, notching the program’s first postseason win in 16 years.

UNLV finished 18-15 this season, sixth in the Mountain West at 11-9, and was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

UNLV athletic director Erick Harper thanked Kruger in a statement.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Coach Kruger for his hard work, commitment, and dedication over the past four years as head coach of the Runnin’ Rebels,” Harper said. “While there have been notable achievements during his tenure, there have also been challenges. We have significant aspirations for our men’s basketball program, both within the Mountain West and on a national level, with the goal of competing in the NCAA Tournament.

“Our expectation is to contend for and win championships. After evaluating the program as a whole, I believe a change is necessary to achieve these goals.”

A national search for a new coach has already begun, UNLV said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

