UNLV basketball falls to Montana, suffers 2nd shocking loss in 3 games
UNLV’s men’s basketball team lost to Montana at the Thomas & Mack Center, suffering its second shocking defeat in three games.
Not good. At all.
UNLV’s basketball team lost to Montana 102-93 on Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The Rebels fell to 1-2 under first-year coach Josh Pastner. They also lost their opener to Tennessee-Martin and defeated Chattanooga.
Montana (3-1) led just 47-45 at halftime, but grew its lead to 15 with just over 11 minutes remaining.
Montana was coming off a 91-68 loss to Stanford, a future opponent of the Rebels this season.
Money Williams led the Grizzlies with a game-high 30 points.
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn led the Rebels with 26 points and Kimani Hamilton added 16.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.