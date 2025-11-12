UNLV basketball falls to Montana, suffers 2nd shocking loss in 3 games

UNLV’s men’s basketball team lost to Montana at the Thomas & Mack Center, suffering its second shocking defeat in three games.

UNLV forward Kimani Hamilton (2) battles for a loose ball with Montana Grizzlies forward Te'Jon Sawyer (32) during the first half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Issac Williamson (12) gets a lay up in past Montana Grizzlies guard Brooklyn Hicks (3) during the first half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Montana Grizzlies guard Money Williams (0) falls on a loose ball with UNLV forward Kimani Hamilton (2) above during the first half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Kimani Hamilton (2) gets a shot off inside of Montana Grizzlies guard Tyler Thompson (4) during the first half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Montana Grizzlies guard Chase Henderson (2) grabs a loose ball as UNLV guard Al Green (7) reaches for it with guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) nearby during the first half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Kimani Hamilton (2) diunks the ball as Montana Grizzlies guard Money Williams (0) looks on below during the first half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Al Green (7) posts up for a three-point basket over Montana Grizzlies guard Money Williams (0) during the first half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Kimani Hamilton (2) battles for a loose ball against Montana Grizzlies forward Te'Jon Sawyer (32) and guard Brooklyn Hicks (3) during the first half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Jacob Bannarbie (10) battles in the lane against Montana Grizzlies forward Te'Jon Sawyer (32) during the first half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Issac Williamson (12) beats Montana Grizzlies forward Te'Jon Sawyer (32) to the basket during the first half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) works inside to get a shot off against Montana Grizzlies guard Tyler Isaak (8) and forward Te'Jon Sawyer (32) during the first half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Not good. At all.

UNLV’s basketball team lost to Montana 102-93 on Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Rebels fell to 1-2 under first-year coach Josh Pastner. They also lost their opener to Tennessee-Martin and defeated Chattanooga.

Montana (3-1) led just 47-45 at halftime, but grew its lead to 15 with just over 11 minutes remaining.

Montana was coming off a 91-68 loss to Stanford, a future opponent of the Rebels this season.

Money Williams led the Grizzlies with a game-high 30 points.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn led the Rebels with 26 points and Kimani Hamilton added 16.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

