UNLV basketball gains third transfer from Big 12 school

Oklahoma forward Victor Iwuakor transfers to UNLV, gives Rebels three new players from Big 12, joining West Virginia’s Jordan McCabe and Texas’ Royce Hamm.

Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon misses a dunk in front of Oklahoma forward Victor Iwuakor (0) during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Oklahoma forward Victor Iwuakor dunks the ball over Missouri guard Mark Smith, left, and forward Mitchell Smith, right, during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

A third Big 12 basketball player is transferring to UNLV.

Oklahoma forward Victor Iwuakor is leaving the Sooners to play for the Rebels, UNLV announced Monday.

Iwuakor, a sophomore, is the third player from the conference to commit to new Rebels coach Kevin Kruger, joining West Virginia transfer point guard Jordan McCabe and Texas big man Royce Hamm.

Iwuakor, once a four-star high school prospect, averaged 2.9 points and 2.6 rebounds for Oklahoma last season in 10.8 minutes per game. He’s a bouncy, fluid forward who is capable of guarding bigger, stronger players.

He was recruited to Oklahoma by former Sooners assistant Carlin Hartman, whom Kruger hired to his coaching staff at UNLV. UNLV also announced the transfers of McCabe and Hamm, who verbally committed last week.

“We are extremely excited to have Royce, Victor and Jordan join the UNLV family,” Kruger said in a statement. “During the recruitment process and through talking to many different people to learn more about each of them, we quickly found that all three have similarities in that they are team-first, have high energy and love to play the game.

“Everyone we talked with also raved about their daily approach to getting better and what great teammates they are — on and off the court. They all bring NCAA Tournament experience and understand the work that it takes to get there.”

