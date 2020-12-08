65°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV basketball game canceled after positive coronavirus test

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2020 - 11:12 am
 
UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) is pressured by Montana State Bobcats during the f ...
UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) is pressured by Montana State Bobcats during the first half of the season opener at the Thomas & Mack Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

UNLV men’s basketball game against Eastern Washington on Wednesday has been canceled after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19.

The Eagles were notified before traveling to Las Vegas. The Rebels next scheduled games are Monday against Pepperdine and road games at Wyoming on Dec. 20 and 22.

UNLV was scheduled to host Eastern Washington at 6:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

