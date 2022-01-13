UNLV basketball gets game postponed, another rescheduled

UNLV’s road game on Tuesday, Jan. 18, against San Diego State has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in San Diego State’s program, the Mountain West announced Wednesday.

UNLV Rebels players including guard Cameron Burist (34), guard Michael Nuga (1) and guard Jordan McCabe (5) slap hands after winning an NCAA college basketball game against the New Mexico Lobos at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV’s road game on Tuesday, Jan. 18, against San Diego State has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in San Diego State’s program, the Mountain West announced Wednesday.

Additionally, the Rebels will play San Jose State on Monday, Jan. 17, the conference announced. The teams were slated to play last week, but COVID-19 concerns with the Spartans triggered a postponement.

The Rebels navigated a surge of their own last week, but returned Tuesday to beat New Mexico at the Thomas & Mack Center. They host Fresno State on Friday.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.