UNLV basketball gets game postponed, another rescheduled
UNLV’s road game on Tuesday, Jan. 18, against San Diego State has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in San Diego State’s program, the Mountain West announced Wednesday.
Additionally, the Rebels will play San Jose State on Monday, Jan. 17, the conference announced. The teams were slated to play last week, but COVID-19 concerns with the Spartans triggered a postponement.
The Rebels navigated a surge of their own last week, but returned Tuesday to beat New Mexico at the Thomas & Mack Center. They host Fresno State on Friday.
