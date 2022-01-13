58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
UNLV Basketball

UNLV basketball gets game postponed, another rescheduled

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2022 - 5:11 pm
 
UNLV Rebels players including guard Cameron Burist (34), guard Michael Nuga (1) and guard Jorda ...
UNLV Rebels players including guard Cameron Burist (34), guard Michael Nuga (1) and guard Jordan McCabe (5) slap hands after winning an NCAA college basketball game against the New Mexico Lobos at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV’s road game on Tuesday, Jan. 18, against San Diego State has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in San Diego State’s program, the Mountain West announced Wednesday.

Additionally, the Rebels will play San Jose State on Monday, Jan. 17, the conference announced. The teams were slated to play last week, but COVID-19 concerns with the Spartans triggered a postponement.

The Rebels navigated a surge of their own last week, but returned Tuesday to beat New Mexico at the Thomas & Mack Center. They host Fresno State on Friday.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Ticket prices for Raiders-Bengals playoff game in record territory
Ticket prices for Raiders-Bengals playoff game in record territory
2
Woman hits nearly $1M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Woman hits nearly $1M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
3
Death of ‘Jeopardy!’ champion blamed on medical malpractice
Death of ‘Jeopardy!’ champion blamed on medical malpractice
4
Raiders report: Linebacker designated for potential return
Raiders report: Linebacker designated for potential return
5
Black man arrested on warrant for white man sues police
Black man arrested on warrant for white man sues police
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV interim athletics director Erick Harper outside Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Oct. 1 ...
UNLV announces hiring of athletic director
By / RJ

UNLV formalized the hiring of athletic director Erick Harper on Monday, effective Jan. 1, university president Keith E. Whitfield announced in a statement.