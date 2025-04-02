UNLV basketball hires 2 more assistants, including former Rebel

New UNLV men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner has added two members to his staff, including a former Rebels guard, sources told the Review-Journal.

UNLV's Justin Hawkins lays one in against Central Arkansas at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Dec. 28, 2011. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV's Justin Hawkins drives past Northern Iowa's Deon Mitchell during a game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2012. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) UNLV's Justin Hawkins drives past Northern Iowa's Deon Mitchell during a game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2012. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV's Justin Hawkins celebrates a score during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado State on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2013, in Las Vegas. UNLV defeated Colorado State 61-59. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

New UNLV men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner has added two members to his staff, including a former Rebel.

Pastner hired Justin Hawkins and Anthony Wilkins, sources told the Review-Journal on Tuesday. This comes after he reportedly reached a deal with Santa Clara associate head coach Scott Garson to take the same position at UNLV.

Hawkins, a guard for the Rebels from 2009 to 2013, has worked as the director of player development for UNR for the past three seasons.

The role focused on recruiting future players and cultivating the current talent, and he has already begun working on the former for UNLV, sources said.

The Wolf Pack earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament in Hawkins’ first two seasons.

Before joining UNR, Hawkins served as the director of basketball operations at Pacific for two seasons. He oversaw the program’s budget, coordinated logistics for all athletes and staff, ensured NCAA compliance and managed player engagement in that position.

Hawkins was a team captain for two seasons at UNLV and played in four NCAA Tournaments. He finished his career ranked in the top 10 in program history for steals.

The Santa Monica, California, native initially stayed close to his college town, working as an assistant coach at Liberty High School.

Wilkins was an assistant at Texas-Rio Grande Valley last season after serving as an assistant coach at Vanderbilt the year before.

Before that, he spent four seasons as an assistant for Pastner at Georgia Tech, then was promoted to associate head coach for Pastner’s final season with the Yellow Jackets.

Wilkins played at Kent State, then was later director of player development there. He also served as an assistant at Tulane before moving on to Georgia Tech.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.