UNLV basketball hires former Memphis assistant

The UNLV men’s basketball program hired Joe Esposito on Friday as special assistant to the head coach. Esposito, 51, spent the past 11 seasons under Tubby Smith as an assistant.

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies points to the court as his team plays UNR during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. UNR won 101-75. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The UNLV men’s basketball program hired Joe Esposito on Friday as special assistant to the head coach.

Esposito, 51, spent the past 11 seasons under Tubby Smith as an assistant at Minnesota, Texas Tech and most recently Memphis.

“Joe brings a wealth of experience to our program,” Rebels coach Marvin Menzies said in a statement. “He will oversee several components of our operation — areas that are vital to our overall continued growth. I have a long-standing relationship with Joe, and I’m confident that his background and knowledge will enhance an already excellent staff.”

Esposito replaces Keith Brown, who left after last season to take an assistant’s job at Fresno State.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.