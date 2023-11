UNLV’s defense led the way in a victory against Akron on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) snags a rebound from Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman (25) while Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) celebrates at the bench after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Akron Zips at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) attempts a shot against Akron Zips guard Mikal Dawson (22) and forward Enrique Freeman (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Jalen Hill (1) drives between Akron Zips guard Shammah Scott (1) and guard Nate Johnson (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) celebrates after scoring a three-pointer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Akron Zips at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV got back in the winning column Tuesday, holding off Akron 72-70 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Luis Rodriguez scored 13 points to lead the Rebels (3-3).

Akron falls to 4-3.

